Seamstress opens up new business in School of Harmony building

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A new business opened up in Raleigh County on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The Stitch Witch is a sewing and alteration shop located on the third floor of the School of Harmony in Beaver. The shop will be open Tuesdays through Fridays. When Seams Easy closed last month, the owner, Lindsey Long, said she received a lot of encouragement to start her own business.

“My phone started blowing up ‘are you going to do this, are you going to do this?’ because I’ve done alterations at my house for years. I’ve been helping with Beckley Performing Arts for about 10 years, so in about three days my husband and I just made the decision ok let’s do this,” Long explained.

Long said she is excited for all aspects of owning a business and helping everyone feel good in their clothes.