Search warrants throughout Raleigh County result in arrests, federal indictments

News

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Five people are facing charges after law enforcement executed search warrants throughout Raleigh County.

On the week of November 18, 2019, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed four total search warrants. Deputies said two of them were served on Hargrove Street in Beckley, one on 5th Street in Beaver and one on Blue Jay Six Road in Cool Ridge.

As a result, law enforcement seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine, firearms, and $4,000 cash from the sale of illegal narcotics.

Two arrests were made, with three additional people are facing federal indictment. Their names are unknown at this time.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

