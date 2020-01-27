Seasonal Depression: What to look out for

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many people suffer from Seasonal Depression or Seasonal Effective Disorder. Symptoms may start to appear in the late fall and continue throughout the winter season. People who suffer from seasonal depression often have low energy and lose interest in activities they used to enjoy.

Director of Counseling & Wellness Program at WVU Tech, Mary Hoke, said it is important to check in on your friends and family during this time of the year.

“Just be that friend, be supportive,” Hoke said. “Let them know that there are people here that care about you. People want to know that their feelings are validated, so that is one of the big things you can do is validate somebody’s feelings. Don’t tell them that they are wrong, tell them that you understand and be empathetic.”

If you start to have low energy or feel down, make sure to contact your doctor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades"

Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV"

Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News