Seasonal Depression: What to look out for

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many people suffer from Seasonal Depression or Seasonal Effective Disorder. Symptoms may start to appear in the late fall and continue throughout the winter season. People who suffer from seasonal depression often have low energy and lose interest in activities they used to enjoy.

Director of Counseling & Wellness Program at WVU Tech, Mary Hoke, said it is important to check in on your friends and family during this time of the year.

“Just be that friend, be supportive,” Hoke said. “Let them know that there are people here that care about you. People want to know that their feelings are validated, so that is one of the big things you can do is validate somebody’s feelings. Don’t tell them that they are wrong, tell them that you understand and be empathetic.”

If you start to have low energy or feel down, make sure to contact your doctor.