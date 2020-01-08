Seats still available for Beckley’s Citizens Police Academy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is still time to get a behind scenes look into Beckley Police Department.

Their Citizens Police Academy gives people the chance to learn different aspects of the job. They still have about 10 more seats to fill, before the program begins in March.

Capt. Chuck Ragland, the Program Director, said people will learn about the drug task force, crime investigations, and even get a chance to ride in a cruiser.

“They get to see the entire part of it. They get to see that it does take time to build cases. That we’re human. We make mistakes just like everyone else does. They get to see what it’s like to wear our shoes,” said Ragland.

If interested, you can find the application on their website or visit their department. Background checks are conducted on applicants.