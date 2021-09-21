Second annual BEX brings art workshops to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The second annual Beckley Art and Entertainment Exhibition is underway, but the event looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

The event is not in just one place, there are multiple locations taking part. There are events scheduled every day until Saturday evening, including an up-and-coming musicians showcase and Bob Ross paint pop-up. The goal of BEX is to inspire people and make art more accessible to the City of Beckley.

“BEX is all about everyone having a voice and we just want people to know that all these classes are accessible and they’re welcoming to all skill levels,” said Saja Montague, Administrative Coordinator for the Beckley Art Center. “We just want really everyone to have a chance to feel like they can create and express themselves and be an artist.”

Capacity is limited due to COVID-19. Schedule and price information for upcoming workshops can be found on the festival website.