BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Audrey and James Williams of Raleigh County hosted the second annual Hustle for the House at Woodrow Wilson High School on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The marathon allows the community to come together to raise money in honor of Hunter Williams, known to many as Baby Rowdey.

The toddler was born with spina bifida, but on Sunday, Baby Rowdey used his walker to start a lap around the track, then attended a Trunk or Treat after the race.

Money raised benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati, which helped the family in their time of need. The family raised $6,000 at last year’s event, according to Audrey Williams.

“Before the race started, we’d already fundraised for about a month, before, and we were able to donate,” she added. “So, we hope that we’ll get close to what we did last year, at the race.”

She reminded folks October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. During her pregnancy, Williams said, she opted for surgeons to perform fetal surgery. She said she wants to let others know the option is available.

59News Anchor Izzy Post and Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater helped at the event, which raised $5,245, according to Williams.