Second COVID-19 related death reported in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Health Department confirmed a second death related to COVID-19 in the county on Saturday, May 16, 2020. This comes after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources confirmed the first.

The two victims are an 85-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man. So far, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have not confirmed the second death in Fayette County.

“I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of lost. The familes and friends are in our thoughts and prayers,” Health Officer of Fayatte County Health Department Dr. Anita Stewart said.

Fayette County currently has 38 cases of COVID-19, with 16 people who recovered from the virus and now two deaths.

“As of yesterday, we had zero deaths reported due to COVID-19 and today we have two. These deaths should remind us of just how important it is to continue working to protect one another during the pandemic,” Administrator for the Fayette County Health Department Teri Harlan stated.

The Health Department continues to investigate all cases. All confirmed cases will be isolated

and close contacts are quarantined. The Health Department asks that the community continue

to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering when you are around others. If you

have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the

Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617.