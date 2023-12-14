PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has opened their second location in Princeton, WV.

The original location is in Bluefield, WV. Executive Director of MCCVB, Jamie Null, said that she’s very excited to finally be able to serve the other end of Mercer County.

“We have an employee here,” said Null. “And she’s here to help people with directions, give them places to go, things to do. There’s brochures and there’s literature here for them to pick up and take on their way.”

Null feels like the new location will be a boon to tourism in the area.

The Princeton location will be open Monday through Friday, from 8A.M. until 4P.M.

For more information, please call (304) 325-8438.