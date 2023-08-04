BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A beautification project on Ritter Drive in Raleigh County was nearing completion on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Two murals decorated twin piers of an underpass at Interstate 64 in Beaver.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Foundation had commissioned two artists to paint the murals over the winter, and community members and local business owners donated funds to hire the artists.

The artists applied the murals with glue over the past few weeks.

“They’re now hand-painting, over what they’ve painted this winter,” said Michelle Rotellini, CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. “And for those who don’t know, it’s actually a poly-tab fabric, so it’s very similar to what men’s suits are made of. And once that is pasted up on the mural site, the bridge piers, it will last from thirty to fifty years.”

Rotellini said the artists will apply a clear coat to protect against grafitti. She added the murals are the first piece of a larger beautification project.