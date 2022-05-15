GLEAN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– The second annual Royal Rumble took to the hills of Glen Jean at Camp ROYAL Sunday, May 15, 2022, as international professionals and amateurs alike showed off their stuff on two wheels.

The Competition was the first stop on the 2022 Freestyle Mountain Bike World Tour bringing professional riders into the mountain state.

Following the competition on Saturday, the young and the young at heart had the chance to learn from the pros the ins and outs of BMX and mountain biking, Sunday.

President Brandon Heidemann said getting kids active and allowing them to branch out and fly helps them find their purpose.

“There’s so many confusing messages out there right now and kids are stuck to their phones and social media tells them one message,” said Heidemann. “What we’re here for is to instill in them why they are valuable, outside of what they do or what people think of them.”

The camp, is part faith-based learning, part extreme sports training. Giving those enrolled the opportunity to learn BMX stunting, dirt track racing, skateboarding, and more. Manager Jake Kinney added their mission is to teach kids creativity and help them achieve their goals through perseverance.

“They get an opportunity to be in a sport where they feel like at a certain age they have to stop because society or the world says they can’t do that when you’re older,” said Kinney. “Longevity and inspiration from the pros. There are multi-generations of pros here.”

The winner of this year’s Royal Rumble stuck around to jam out with young riders. He says being able to teach the next generation what his mentors taught him is the part he most looks forward to while on the competition circuit.

“The kids here they’re all super stoked,” said David Lieb. “They want to learn to be the best version of themselves that they can and this is the perfect place to do it. To come here and put on a show and show kids the ropes, give them someone to look up to is awesome and that’s why we do it.”

The Rumble was the unofficial kick-off to Camp Royal's summer series of both day camps and overnight intensives.