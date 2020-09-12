Second Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport officials have announced another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This announcement comes just two days after the first Yeager Airport employee had tested positive.

Yeager Airport officials say this employee did not work in the same area as the previous person who tested positive and the cases are not connected.

At this time, Yeager Airport officials say the employee’s office has already been deep cleaned by airport staff and the West Virginia National Guard has conducted a full sanitization of the office.

Yeager Airport officials say they are working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all of the proper protocols are being followed. The health department say they is also going to complete contact tracing.

LATEST POSTS: