FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville now offers curbside service.

People can call in their order and pay over the phone. The owner told 59News they are working to operate as contact-free as possible.

Thanks to some help from the town of Fayetteville, there will be outdoor seating in Janutolo Park. Secret Sandwich Society will open for lunch and dinner every Wednesday through Sunday.