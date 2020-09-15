Secretary of State candidate visits Raleigh County

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A secretary of state candidate campaigned in Raleigh County Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Natalie tennant is the democratic candidate for secretary of state, running against current Secretary of State Mac Warner. Tennant was also the secretary of state for 8 years before Warner took office. She was in Beckley visiting businesses and reminding them of what she did for local business while in office.

“I helped our businesses, especially our small businesses. I reduced fees, I modernized the office, I streamlined it and made it easier for the businesses to do their jobs, to save them money and then in turn, I saved money for the state and gave back millions of dollars to tax payers,” Tennant said.

For the past four years, Tennant worked as a national voting rights expert for the Brennan Center of Justice out of New York University School of Law.