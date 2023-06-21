BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Secretary of State Mac Warner made an announcement at Flat Top Arms regarding a new gun owners coalition on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

This will be Warner’s third statewide coalition supporting his campaign for Governor in 2024.

The new coalition already has over 100 endorsers from all 55 counties in the state.

Warner said it’s important to understand responsible gun ownership and the role it plays in keeping the community safe.

“The importance of gun ownership is that this is what secures our basic freedoms here in the country- it protects the individual, it protects the family, it protects your home and your property,” said Warner. “Having that right to possess a firearm is just basic to American liberties and freedoms.”

Before the announcement, Delegate Kathy Crouse also demonstrated how women can conceal their weapons while still dressing appropriately for different occasions. Crouse managed to conceal 14 small pistols on her person without leaving a trace.