WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-64 Eastbound.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 8:25 p.m. It happened near mile marker 175. They said that section of I-64 is closed at this time.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Fairlea Fire Department, and State Police are on scene.

There is no word yet of injuries.