Security increased ahead of Greenbrier East-Woodrow Wilson girls basketball game

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Feb. 11, 2020, Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson High Schools stepped onto the court for their much anticipated rivalry game. In the fourth quarter, the game took a turn when an argument started near the visitor’s bench.

School administrators and state police intervened. They later made the decision to suspend play.

Greenbrier County Sheriff, Bruce Sloan, said the rivalry continues Friday, February 28, 2020 with more security.

“Everyone that comes in will be wanded. They put a limit on no backpacks being carried in, no large bags and so forth,” Sloan said. “So everyone will be checked when they come in and, in fact, people should anticipate that it’ll take longer to enter the school as opposed to a normal game so they should probably plan for that.”

Representatives from both schools met to discuss a game plan. This plan was put in place to ensure safety, not only for the players, but for the fans as well.

Governor Jim Justice, Coach of the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans, agreed.

“The coaches, the administrators, the fans, the kids, everybody just needs to understand there’s no place for all this stuff in high school sports, there’s just not,” Justice said.

As for the use of the word “thugs” to refer to the Woodrow Wilson girls’ team, Justice said he never meant to cause anyone harm.

“I used a word that I regret if it offended people, but it’s a word that I could never in a million years, not in a billion years, associate with any kind of race or anything like that,” Justice said. “There’s no way on this planet.”

For Sheriff Sloan, he just wants to see the players enjoying themselves on the court.

“We’re hopeful that was just an isolated incident and not going to reoccur,” Sloan said. “Our expectation is that fans from both schools will be able to enjoy a competitive basketball game and that there won’t be any issues.”