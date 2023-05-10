BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A new business opens up in Beckley, one that helps those needing it the most.

Seed Sowers Inc. held its grand opening with special guests and a ribbon cutting.

The business offers recovery support services to adults in recovery from a substance abuse disorder. Those services include recovery housing and transportation.

For James Phillips, Executive Director for Seed Sowers Inc., he wanted Seed Sowers to be a place where people can come to feel welcomed.

“Everyone deserves their recovery and many people want their recovery. But they don’t quite know how to get the tools and resources for them to get there. A lot of people end up feeling lost in the system. What we are doing here is reaching out to those and say come here, come and meet with us” Phillips said.

Phillips said they seek to provide sustainable, recovery systems in each community they serve.