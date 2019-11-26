Accident in Fayetteville shuts down one lane of U.S. 19 South

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a tractor-trailer in Fayette County.

A tractor trailer jackknifed at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Court Street in Fayetteville, crushing a car. The conditions of the drivers are unknown at this time.

Fayetteville firefighters are directing southbound traffic, as one lane is shut down at this time. West Virginia State troopers, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies, Fayetteville firefighters, and GEMS paramedics responded.

