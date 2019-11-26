Accident in Fayetteville shuts down one lane of U.S. 19 South

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a tractor-trailer in Fayette County.

A tractor trailer jackknifed at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Court Street in Fayetteville, crushing a car. The conditions of the drivers are unknown at this time.

Fayetteville firefighters are directing southbound traffic, as one lane is shut down at this time. West Virginia State troopers, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies, Fayetteville firefighters, and GEMS paramedics responded.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia to hold Memorial Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia to hold Memorial Benefit"

Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving"

Princeton Christmas Parade to help small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Christmas Parade to help small businesses"

WV employment numbers best in over a decade

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV employment numbers best in over a decade"

Local hunter breaking down stereotypes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hunter breaking down stereotypes"

Bluefield Holiday of Lights just days away from opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bluefield Holiday of Lights just days away from opening"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News