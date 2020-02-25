UPDATE: One lane reopens after Semi rolls over on I-77 North

UPDATE: Tuesday, February, 25, 2020 10:57 a.m.:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — All lanes are reopened after one lane closed due to a semi roll accident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer accident on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Raleigh County dispatchers said the crash happened on I-77 North at mile marker 48 around 9:50a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 . One of three northbound lanes is closed.

Dispatchers told 59News a semi rolled, scattering steel across the interstate. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer firefighters and medical personnel with Jan-Care Ambulance are at the scene.

There is no report of injuries at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution when travelling through the area.

