Sen. Manchin releases statement following mine rescue in Taylor County

GRAFTON, WV (WVNS)– 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020: Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) issued the following statement

“Gayle and I are praying for a swift recovery for the miners injured in Taylor County this morning. We send our hearts out to the miners’ families and loved ones as they work to support our injured miners. Our brave miners put their lives on the line every day as they power our nation, and we are forever grateful for their contributions. Gayle and I, like all West Virginians, will keep those miners’ loved ones, families, and friends in our prayers.” Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV)

(AP) — Officials say two West Virginia coal miners were hospitalized after a pillar fell on them. A spokesman for the Office of Mine Safety Health and Training says the Leer Mine Complex workers had serious but non-life threatening injuries after a pillar rib failure just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Taylor County mining complex is owned by Arch Coal. Safety inspectors were called to the site. A state report of the incident said the pillar briefly trapped the two workers.

ORIGINAL STORY (WBOY): Emergency crews are on scene of an incident at the Leer Mining Complex, in Taylor County, Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., a call came into the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center that two coal miners were trapped at the Arch Coal facility near Grafton.

As of 5 a.m. one miner was able to get himself out, while a rescue mission was under way to free the second miner, according to 911 officials.

The Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS were called to the mine.

No other immediate details were available. This story will be updated as more information is made available.