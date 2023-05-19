MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito in Greenbrier County on Friday, May 19, 2023 touring the Smooth Ambler distillery.

The distillery is a locally-owned small business that broke into the bourbon market as a nationwide success.

Senator Capito said West Virginia’s small businesses are one of the state’s greatest resources.

“Small business is the backbone of our state and this is a great example. It’s a foundationally great product that is much in demand and takes technological expertise to do,” Capito told 59News. “Using West Virginia products, employing West Virginia people.”

The Senator got a full tour of the distillery, learning about everything from the water purification process, to fermentation, and even distribution.