Sen. Stephen Baldwin announces campaign for re-election

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — With the 2021 election now passed, all eyes are on the 2022 midterms. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin addressed a crowd November 30, 2021 in Ronceverte to announce his next political move.

“I am announcing my campaign for re-election to be your senator for the next four years,” Baldwin said.

Multiple people voiced their support for Baldwin and his work as the representative for Senate District 10 over the last four years. The area Baldwin is campaigning to represent will see some changes beginning with the next election cycle. District 10 will now include Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Nicholas and parts of Fayette County in 2022. Baldwin said some of his main objectives for a potential next term include expanding broadband infrastructure, flood relief and clean water for the district and the state.

“When the flood hit in 2016, our lack of serious storm water systems caused a lot of that additional flooding,” Baldwin said. “So if we can do things like that then it is going to save us money in the long run and make our communities a safer place to live.”

Along with infrastructure advancements, Baldwin said he wants to bring better-paying jobs that keep young people in the state and set a new tone focused on healing political division in the state. During his speech, he highlighted his record of voting across party lines and working with representatives on both sides of the aisle.

“I am not going to attack my political opponents, I am going to work together, just like I have done for the past four years with anybody, anywhere, anytime to try to improve life in West Virginia,” Baldwin said.

What happens next remains to be seen as the deadline to file for candidacy in the 2022 primaries approaches at the end of January.