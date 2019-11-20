Senate Energy and Natural Resource committee approved bipartisan Restore our Parks Act

FILE – This April 8, 2019, file photo, provided by the National Parks Service shows a California condor in Zion National Park in Utah. Zion National Park officials say an endangered California condor chick has left the nest and grown wings large enough to fly for the first time in park history. (National Parks Service via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Mark Warner (D-VA), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Angus King (I-ME) announced the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has approved their bipartisan Restore Our Parks Act. The bill will establish the National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund and address a nearly $12 billion deferred maintenance backlog at the National Park Service (NPS).

“For more than a century, the National Park Service has been inspiring Americans to explore the natural beauty of our country. But in order to keep that work going, we need to ensure that they have the necessary resources to maintain our national parks,” Portman stated in a release.

Portman added he believes that the bill will create the Legacy Restoration Fund to provide the National Park Service with funds for deferred maintenance projects.

“If we want to protect our national treasures for our children and future generations, we must make important investments before it’s too late. National parks are not only instrumental in telling America’s story, they also serve as important economic engines that support thousands of jobs in communities across the country'” Warner stated in the release.

Warner also stated that today’s committee passage of the Restore Our Parks Act is the first big step in investing in our communities and funding the critical renovations our parks need.

“The legislation could do more to restore our national parks then anything that has happened in the last half century, and the reason we need to restore them is so Americans can enjoy the 419 sites- from the National Mall in Washington D.C., to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the Grand Canyon, for generations to come,” Alexander stated in a release.

According to the release, King stated the bipartisan step towards establishing lasting protections for our National Parks and its treasures is to preserve them for our children and grandchildren. He also stated The National Park System captures America’s diverse natural beauty, and that it is a reminder of our county’s dedication to preserving parks.

“We have a collective responsibility to maintain this spirit of the wilderness in our National Parks and this starts with the $12 billion maintenance backlog,” King stated in a release.

Director of The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Project to Restore America’s Parks Marcia Argust stated in the release, it is up to the leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives to advance the bipartisan Restore Our Parks legislation.

“Billions of dollars are needed to fix parks crumbling roads, overgrown trails, broken water and sewer systems and outdated visitor centers,” Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association stated.

According to the release, Tori Emerson the U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President, stated that the Restore Our Parks Act is a critical step in securing our parks’ infrastructure so that they remain available both for the enjoyment of future generations and to sustain the economic legacy.

Matthew Chase, National Association of Counties Executive Director, stated in the release, that they have seen decline in tourism. He also stated that the national parks provide a major economic opportunities for gateway counties.