Senator Capito stands by President Trump, believes smooth transition is necessary

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released a statement on the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Senator Capito voiced her support for President Trump and his efforts post Election Day. She also said President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris should be receiving daily briefings in the event they take office to ensure a smooth transition of power.

“I have been clear that President Trump—like any candidate for office—has the right to request recounts and to raise legal claims before our courts. However, at some point, the 2020 election must end. The window for legal challenges and recounts is rapidly closing as states certify their results in the coming days. If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president. I will respect the certified results and will congratulate our nation’s new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them. As with any administration, I will look for common ground in the best interest of our state and our country.”

“In the meantime, I believe that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris should begin receiving all appropriate briefings related to national security and COVID-19 to facilitate a smooth transfer of power in the likely event that they are to take office on January 20.”

To view Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s full statement on the 2020 Presidential Election, visit her website.