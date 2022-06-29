WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Business is booming in one Greenbrier County community, and it’s drawing the attention of lawmakers.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito made a stop at the Mountain Steer Meat company in White Sulphur Springs, one Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The company includes locally raised and processed beef to be used in commercial and retail sales.

The idea for Mountain Steer came to Owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when commercial meat processing plants closed down and beef became harder to find. Senator Capito toured the facility and says it is a great example of hard work really paying off.

I’m just really excited and to see the excitement they have for this adventure, this entrepreneurial experience is really invigorating. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) WV

The facility is still under development.