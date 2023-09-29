RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Senator Tim Kaine, along with his colleagues have been discussing a bill that needs to be funded in time to prevent a government shutdown.

This shutdown could potentially cause millions of Americans turmoil and pain if it takes place. This could cause damage such as furlough or others may have to work throughout the shutdown and receive pay until the government reopens.

Senator Kaine recently spoke on the Senate floor about the worries and complaints of Americans if the government were to shut down.

“Who were worried about losing pay, who were worried about moving from one part of the country to another as a military family and not being able to get a reimbursement from their moving expenses, families who were, had saved up to pay for a vacation to Utah’s National Parks,” expressed Senator Kaine.

The Senator believes that the American people should be patriotically committed in order to prevent this shutdown, and through this, the bill can be passed more quickly and become a bipartisan deal.