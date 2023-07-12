RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Kaine, along with his colleagues introduced a piece of legislation called the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

With this legislation, the funding will ensure every child with a disability has access to educational opportunities. According to kaine.senate.gov, “Under IDEA, the federal government committed to pay 40 percent of the average per person expenditure for special education.” However, this has not been met yet, so under this bill, funding will be mandatory in order to reach the obligation for the children in need and the schools they go to.

“I’ve often thought that if there’s just one thing we can do at the federal level that would help local schools, it would be fully fund the IDEA because when the federal government doesn’t fully fund its 40 percent share, then that means that the local jurisdictions need to find those funds and that makes it harder for them to give teachers raises, it makes it harder for them to do facility upgrades, to make sure that there’s good technology in schools, to get kids out of trailers, building buildings when the buildings get too old,” said Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine has supported this bill for a while and strongly believes that if it passes, will help out Americans and the school system drastically.