CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Tim Kaine recently held a conference where he discussed such legislations, including the Reproductive Freedom for All Act.

If passed, the legislation would arrange laws that would protect women’s rights to access abortion and contraception. This would undo the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after almost 50 years, and would preserve in federal law the fundamental right to reproductive freedom.

“States cannot enact regulations before the point of viability that would impose an undo burden on a woman’s ability to make her own decision about terminating a pregnancy. States have the ability post viability to impose more significant restrictions, but they can’t stop a woman from terminating a pregnancy if a woman and her doctor decide that would jeopardize her life or health. That’s the basic or of what the bill does. The bill also protects rights of individuals to have access to contraception. So, it’s essentially trying to replicate Roe v. Wade and the Griswold v. Connecticut case, now not as matters of tort determination, but statutory protections for all Americans,” explained Kaine.

Senator Kaine is hopeful that this legislation will pass saying the legislation “is much-needed legislation to protect a woman’s freedom to choose.”