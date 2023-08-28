LANSING, WV (WVNS)– U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve on Monday, August 28, 2023 to celebrate some regional funding announcements with other government officials and community members.

Manchin and other officials are announced Congressionally Designated Spending Projects coming to the area in 2024. The projects are federally funded and will help improve different areas in the community.

“It’s an absolute thrill to be able to announce $14 million of new funding across the state, and almost 10 million right here in the communities that make up the New River Gorge region. The investments we make, they strengthen infrastructure, they create jobs, they enhance public services and it’s really at the heart of what we do.” Ryan Thorn, State Director, USDA Rural Development

Another achievement is the park secured $3.7 billion in federal funding since its designation in January 2021.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said Senator Manchin. “To see what’s happening and how its transformed- we’re proud of that and we want people to know that.”

Manchin added other funding benefits could go toward highway extension, internet services and other projects that reinvest back into the area.