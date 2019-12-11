Senator Manchin fights for coal miners’ healthcare and pensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Joe Senator Manchin (D-WV) is fighting for coal miners to keep their pensions and their healthcare for the upcoming year. He announced on Dec. 11, 2019 that no legislation will pass the Senate until he receives assurances that coal miners’ healthcare and pensions will be secured.

According to the release, the Bipartisan American Miners Act will permanently secure healthcare and pensions, and honor the guarantee made by the federal government back in 1946.

“We have 13,000 coal miners who will lose their healthcare and 82,000 coal miners who will lose their pensions next year if we do not do something now,” Sen. Manchin stated.

Sen. Manchin also stated in the release he knows that if congress were to pass his bill, The Bipartisan American Miners Act, President Trump would sign it.

“My bill is the only bill that fixes this problem and has bipartisan support in the House and the Senate…We have to have a fix for these coal miners, and I will do whatever I can to keep the promise to those who have sacrificed so much for us,” Sen. Manchin stated.

According to the release, Sen. Manchin will not hold any other legislative business coming through the senate until he is sure that the coal miners pensions and healthcare is secured for the next year.