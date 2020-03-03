Senator Manchin launches coronavirus resource page

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a launch to a coronavirus resource page. He made the announcement on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The website will give West Virginians access to accurate information so they can be prepared and safe.

“I have been closely monitoring the coronavirus disease outbreak and have received several Senate briefings with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Health, Department of Health and Human Services and others. The most important thing West Virginians can do right now is take preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and follow the advice of our public health professionals. We must all do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases,” Sen. Manchin stated.

