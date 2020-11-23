Senator Manchin nominates 45 WV students to U.S. Service Academies

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest, left, of Orange, Conn., stands in formation during an Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. In arguments to be heard on a college campus, federal appeals court judges on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will consider whether the military’s all-male draft system is constitutional. A Texas-based federal judge ruled last year that it is not, ruling in a lawsuit brought by the National Coalition for Men. The government appealed, leading to Tuesday’s hearing before a three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced on Nov. 23, 2020, the nominations of 45 West Virginia students to U.S. Service Academies across the country.

The students are from the following 16 counties: Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wirt, and Wood.

“West Virginia has a legacy of military service and sacrifice and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation. It is my highest honor to recommend 45 of West Virginia’s brightest young men and women to the U.S. Service Academies,” Senator Manchin said. “Each of these students worked hard to earn these nominations and are determined to serve our country.

Senator Manchin is recommending the following students, in alphabetical order, to the Service Academies.

United States Military Academy at West Point

Jason Todd Ashman, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

John Edward Covert, Winfield High School in Winfield, WV

Payton Annmarie Derrick, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

John William Hall, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

Cullen Andrew Horowicz, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

Lexton Tyler Moss, South Charleston High School in South Charleston, WV

Emily Grace Pedersen, Parkersburg South High School in Parkersburg, WV

Michael David Poe, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

Logan Clair Powell from Jackson County, attends Wirt County High School in Elizabeth, WV

Rebekah Katherine Rowan, Parkersburg South High School in Parkersburg, WV

Xander Drake Shoemake, Frankfort High School in Ridgeley, WV

Jacob Patrick Schuck, Active Duty Military Family, from Charleston, WV

Ryan Shane Sullivan, Active Duty Military Family, from Fayetteville, WV

Lisa Sylvia Sobinovsky, Hedgesville High School in Hedgesville, WV

Peyton Thomas Whitt, James Monroe High School in Lindside, WV

United States Air Force Academy

Elliott Shepherd Blackwood, Capital High School in Charleston, WV

Francesca Jo Burgess, Faith Christian Academy in Martinsburg, WV

Nicholas Charles Harbaugh, Spring Mills High School in Martinsburg, WV

Emily Nicole Harmon, Wheeling Park High School in Wheeling, WV

Justin Jinsol Jun, Marshall University in Huntington, WV

Joshua Scott Kilbride, Abeka Christian Home School, from Charles Town, WV

Chloe Olivia Munslow, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

Benjamin Thomas Maiden, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

Riley Randall Nett, University High School in Morgantown, WV

Isaac Jordan Roop, Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV

Nicholas Reid Shirley, Spring Mills High School in Martinsburg, WV

Gina Sofia Sobinovsky, Hedgesville High School in Hedgesville, WV

Abby Lynn Turner, Wheeling Park High School in Wheeling, WV

Aiden Rush Turney, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, WV

Samuel Antonio Vance, Huntington High School in Huntington, WV

Elizabeth Lane Warner, University High School in Morgantown, WV

Paul William Gabriel Yeoman, Spring Valley High School in Huntington, WV

United States Naval Academy

Jacob Michael Conny, Williamstown High School in Williamstown, WV

Jacob Michael Davis, Preston High School in Kingwood, WV

Austin James Dempsey, Huntington High School in Huntington, WV

Jonathan Christopher Howat, Hurricane High School in Hurricane, WV

Ashton Hylton, Hedgesville High School in Hedgesville, WV

Thomas Francis Inman, Spring Mills High School in Martinsburg, WV

Ethan Drescher Mayo, Randolph-Macon Academy, from Charleston, WV

Ty Preston McClung, Scott High School in Madison, WV

Jackson Payne Shouldis, Cabell Midland High School in Ona, WV

Danielle Marie Quijano, Hurricane High School in Hurricane, WV

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Sebastien Luc Morel, Hedgesville High School in Hedgesville, WV

Mason Matthew Reddington, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah, WV

Coast Guard Letter of Recommendation

Garrett King, serving in the active duty Navy, from Martinsburg, WV

Final admission to the Service Academies is determined by the respective Academy. Students who are offered admission will be announced individually in the coming months.