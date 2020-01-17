Senator Manchin wants DOT Secretary to resolve issue at BKW

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sent a letter to the Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao urging her to resolve an issue at Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW). The U.S. Department of Transportation is requesting reimbursement in the amount of $173,888 from the airport after providing those funds in June of last year.

BKW is part of the Alternate Essential Air Service (EAS) program that helps small communities maintain commercial air service through federal assistance. Back in May 2019, BKW was closed for several weeks for a runway rehabilitation project, that was paid for from the funds of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Usually, the Department of Transportation (DOT) does not penalize airports or airlines participating in EAS for the closures. However, after providing BKW with these funds and then instructing the airport to disburse the funds to the airline, DOT is now requesting that BKW return $173,888 of those funds.

Sen. Manchin does not believe BKW should be punished for the Department’s inconsistent and unclear application of its own policies.

“Given this Administration’s clear mandate to provide equitable federal assistance to rural communities, it seems discriminatory to punish a small Appalachian airport like BKW for successfully receiving federal funds to improve its infrastructure and continue to provide quality service to a rural, disadvantaged area” Sen. Manchin stated.

