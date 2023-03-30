RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Senator Mark Warner held a conference recently where he introduced several bills, including the Fire Grants and Safety Act.

This legislation would reauthorize the Assistance for Firefighters and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant programs, both of which are set to expire in 2024. Senator Warner spoke on the importance of this legislation and its impact on the American people.

“These are programs that help firefighters around the commonwealth get equipment. A lot of the firetrucks and other things, equipment are very expensive at this point, provide training, provide personal fire safety for their own person. Over the years, there have been 323 grants that have gone out to Virginia communities,” said Senator Warner.

According to warner.senate.gov, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant programs provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained “front line” firefighters available in their communities.