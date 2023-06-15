RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Mark Warner spoke about the Intelligence Authorization Act, which was recently approved on a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

According to warner.senate.gov, this Act “authorizes funding for the IC and ensures that it has the resources, personnel, and authorities it needs to protect our country and inform decision makers, while ensuring continued robust congressional oversight.”

“I think people, again, this is all bipartisan, have known for a long time that we way over classify. You know, there’s a lot of things you read in the newspaper that I also sometimes read in CIA documents and, you know, I believe a lot of it could have been in the CIA document, could have been declassified, but there’s never really been even any kind of public interest test. So the default mechanism is always ‘well, let’s just classify it because that’s, you know, safer and a little bit CYA. Our our reform says, you know, there needs to be a public interest test on each document before you make the decision. Does the public right to know, outweigh the national security risk? So there at least be a pause, and before people just automatically stamped secret on it. It would also mean that those documents that really require that classification, and I’ve seen things that would be disastrous if it fell into an adversary hands,” said Senator Warner.

This Act helps strengthen the national security for our country with less of a pose of security threats.