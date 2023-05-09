RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Mark Warner (D) spoke about debt relief and how the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act benefits it.

With this legislation, if spouses do not get along or come to an agreement when it comes to debt consolidation, it would allow both borrowers to submit a separate application to the Department of Education to split their loan into two separate loans. This also includes if there is any type of domestic or economic abuse and spouses cannot reach each other.

“And what would happen is if somebody gets divorced, and particularly if you’ve got a spouse that was abusing you; there was a lady that got divorced from her husband in Texas. She moved to Northern Virginia. He was an abusive spouse. She had nothing to do with him. She was still trying to raise her kid, and because he was a deadbeat and didn’t pay, she was responsible still for the total student debt. That’s not fair. That’s not right,” said Senator Warner.

Senator Warner also expressed that it was significant that this law passed because it makes it able if you were in these situations, you can finally file to get your your debt split back up.