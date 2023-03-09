RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Mark Warner discussed a legislation with his colleagues about the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act.

This is legislation that will address the ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries by better empowering the Department of Commerce to review, prevent, and lessen information communications and technology transactions that pose a compromising risk to our national security.

One of the biggest concerns is TikTok and Senator Warner talks about the posing risks to our government and society from this platform and why it should be banned.

“TikTok has to enter the Communist party. It’s Chinese law. So your data is in jeopardy to be used in malicious ways down the line. The other, is if you got, as we see from some of our American Broadcasting Networks who come with a political view on the left or the right, if you got this 90 minutes a day semi-addicted audience that watches this, and suddenly the message is changing, and the message is suddenly political, and it’s anti-American, or anti-Taiwan, or pro- Communist party, that’s a challenge, and the thing that I would love to challenge any TikTok user to use, and it’s hard to get on the Chinese site, because remember, China has a great firewall around the internet. They don’t have a free and open internet, but Chinese young people have a version of TikTok that promotes science, engineering, work hard, be patriotic, obviously the TikTok that we and other people around the world isn’t that way, so we got to make the case that this is a national security concern,” expressed Warner.

Senator Warner is hopeful, along with his colleagues that this legislation will be addressed and that our nation won’t be under any type of threat.