Senators Manchin and Capito announces grant to build houses

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) who are apart of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a grant to build housing for the homeless on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The $8,601,585 grant is going to multiple organizations that are fighting against homelessness in West Virginia.

“Far too many individuals in West Virginia are struggling with homelessness and access to affordable housing. These grants will help local groups on the front lines of this issue and help those in need. Investing in housing infrastructure provides for a safer and healthier West Virginia,” Sen. Capito stated.

“Investment in public housing infrastructure is critical to the health of our communities. Everyone, no matter their circumstances, deserves to have a roof over their head,” Sen. Manchin stated.

Sen. Manchin also believes that having access to affordable housing helps people who are trying to get back on their feet and gives them the opportunity to contribute to their community.

Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc, received $70,287 and Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc also received $718,744. Other organizations that received grants are, Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc., Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Telamon Corporation, Clarksburg Housing Authority, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, Covenant House, Inc., YWCA Charleston, Barlett House, Inc., Branches Domestic Violence Center, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE, Inc.”,Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority, Kanawha Valley Collective, Shenandoah Women’s Center, North Central WV Community Action, Inc., Prestera Center, City of Charleston, and Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.

Funding is provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.