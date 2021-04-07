Seneca Health Services provides free Narcan, training, to combat overdose numbers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Overdoses are on the rise in Greenbrier County, and now people are stepping up to fight it according to Jo Chestnut, a Peer Recovery Coach for Seneca Health Services

Seneca Health Services set up a Narcan distribution and information booth for people living in the county Wednesday, April 7, 2021. That is according to Jo Chestnut, a Peer Recovery Coach for Seneca Health Services.

She told 59News they want to be proactive in fighting these increasing numbers. Chestnut said she carries Narcan with her in her vehicle because you never know when you’ll come across an overdose.

“We really want to fight stigma. Addiction is really looked down on in the community,” Chestnut said. “Substance abuse disorder is looked at as people below, not good as other people. We want to stop that. These are people too. They deserve a fighting chance just like everybody else.”

Chestnut says if you missed Wednesday’s Narcan information booth, you can always go to the health department to get Narcan, all you have to do is fill out a form.

She added the health department also gives out Narcan on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.