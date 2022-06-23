BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –An event returned on June 23, 2022, after being shut down from the pandemic.



Senior Day Out returned at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Seniors got the chance to play bingo and line dance all while listening to live entertainment. The Register-Herald and the Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosted the event.

“It’s a good day to just come out and hang out fellowship and have some lunch at the concession stand and visit with people,” said Advertising Sales Manager with the Register-Herald Lisa Stadelman.

Stadelman thanked the Raleigh County Commission on Aging and the Beckley Auto Mall for making the event possible.