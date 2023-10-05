BRUSH FORK, WV (WVNS) – Local senior residents are getting a chance to check out what services are offered and also have a little fun. The Senior Expo is hosted in the Brush Fork Armory on October 5th, 2023.

This expo gives senior citizens the opportunity to win prizes, play bingo, and check out what services are offered around them.

Some vendors include Clinch Valley Health, Encompass Health, and the Glenwood Healthcare Center.

Seniors have the chance to look at different insurances, health care facilities, and other services they may be interested in.

Cassie Evans, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Princeton Health Care Center, speaks about what she hopes senior citizens gain from this event.

“I really hope that, first and foremost, that they come out and have a great day of socialization but I hope they get information about available resources in our area. There’s a lot of resources in there that are specifically for senior citizens so very specific to this demographic, so I hope that they will take a lot of good information with them today,” said Evans.

The expo starts at 9 in the morning and lasts until 3 in the evening.