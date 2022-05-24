TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Students at one technical center in Virginia announce their plans for the future.

High school seniors at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Virginia celebrated their plans for the future on Tuesday.

Seniors signed their letters of intent to commit to what they plan on pursuing. Deputy Summer Hess is a School Resource Officer, and Technical Center Instructor, and also works at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

She said her student Anniston McGlothlin is one of her best for her drive and determination.

“Ever since I was at a young age five or so, I’ve always had an interest in Criminology, and taking Criminal Justice here at the Tech Center has grown that interest,” McGlothlin said.

McGlothlin, who signed with Southwest Virginia Community College, said after she graduates she plans to go right into the police academy.

Khiamani Vineyard who will play football for the Bluefield University Rams said his family is behind the inspiration to go into nursing.

“Well my mom and my sister a PRN right now, she’s making 17 dollars an hour. But my mom used to do it before she lost her two kids, she used to do it. She was a good nurse and that’s what really made me what to be a nurse,” Vineyard said.

A day of celebration of the last 4 years…. and the next 4 to come.