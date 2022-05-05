PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Thursday, May 5, 2022, is Skills USA National Signing Day. Seniors at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton decided what school and what career they wanted to pursue.

A multitude of students at the center, joined by their parents and guardians celebrated their accomplishments of seeking higher education.

Jessica Pruett, who’s signed to Marshall University to continue her career said she wants to become a teacher to get the upcoming generations ready for the world.

“Teachers have such a big impact in students lives nowadays and I just want to impact the future,” Pruett said.

Some students even chose to stay at MCTEC to learn trades and other careers.