SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A local resident in Shady Spring is faced with dangerous house flooding every time it rains, and it’s beginning to seriously affect the lives of Tex Hornsby and his daughter.

Hornsby said his home on Pluto Road was hit with flooding three times in the last five days. The water rushed down from a road above his home and went right to his doorstep.

To save his home and stop the water from getting inside, Hornsby was forced to dig a rut alongside his porch and hope it’s enough.

“The water came from up the hill and looked like a creek coming down the road here, and you can see where it came down here and came onto the porch,” said Hornsby. “There’s no doubt, it would have gone into the house.”

Hornsby said this is an ongoing problem that first started in 1985 and has only gotten worse over the past two weeks. Along with other construction to fix the flooding, Hornsby already rebuilt the wall in front of his house that was knocked down in 1992.

“I’m just tired,” said Hornsby. “I’m ready to just give up and just go.”

Hornsby said he feels he is running out of options to deal with the flooding and worries for his daughter’s safety.

“I really don’t know what to do right now,” said Hornsby. “It’s just me and her here, and I’m 69 years old, and I’m not able to do this anymore.”

Hornsby added he hopes the state can get involved and help redirect the water away from his home.