Settlement reached in lawsuit against Raleigh Heart Clinic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Back in 2016 a Class Action Lawsuit was filed against the Raleigh Heart Clinic and Dr. Thair Barghouthi for negligence and medical monitoring against the clinic.

The clinic sent out notices to thousands of patients in March 2016, after they discovered they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B and C. On Friday December 6, 2019 attorneys representing the clinic and the victims met in Charleston to discuss a final settlement between the remaining 84 plaintiffs and Cardinal Health.

Amanda Taylor with the Steven New Law Office said while they can not say the total amount they agreed on this was a win for the state.

“Anything we can do that helps improve the quality of health care for individuals in Southern West Virginia or the state as a whole we consider that a win and we should certainly hope that impacts how providers take care of their patients in the future,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said they are happy they did not have to take this to trial and they were able get what their clients deserved.