Seventh annual Empty Bowls event held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The annual Empty Bowls event was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Beckley. The event was originally scheduled in March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Quota Club where at the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A selling bowls for a donation of $20.

Quota Club Member Beth Jerrell said the local food banks already handed out the amount of food they normally do in a year.

“So so very important the several we have talked to they have already succeeded what they would give out in a years time through the end of April probably, so they are just in great need,” Jerrell said.

There is a silent auction going until Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. To visit the silent auction visit the Quota International of Beckley facebook page.

