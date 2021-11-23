Several arrested, 3 wanted following drug roundup in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Hinton Police Department is working to get drugs off the streets and the alleged dealers behind bars.

Following the November Grand Jury in Summers County, Bench Warrants were issued by the Summers County Circuit Court for 23 felony charges. This comes following recorded drugs purchased by K9 Patrolman J.C. Wheeler with the Hinton Police Department and with the assistance of Deputy J.S. Ward. Warrants were issued for nine people on charges of charges Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Throughout the week of November 21, 2021, officers found six of the accused and are still looking for three.

The following people are facing charges:

Jeannie Lynn Adkins, 50, of Hinton, is facing three counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance (1000 feet from a school) and one count of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Larry Morton Jarrells Jr, 30, of Hinton, is facing one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Corey Marshall Fullen, 33, of Hinton, is facing one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Arbutus Ann Culbertson, 51, of Hinton, is facing one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Danny Ray Galloway, 58, of Hinton, is facing one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (1000 feet from a school) and one count of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Russell Lee Adkins, 55, of Hinton, is facing one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (1000 feet from a school) and one count of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Daniel Adkins , 49, of Hinton, is still wanted by police. He is facing three counts of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (1000 feet from a school).

Angela Nicole Crouse, 33, of Hinton, is wanted by police. She is facing three counts of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Rebecca Renee McDonald, 31, of Hinton, is also wanted by police. She is charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

If you have any information on the people still wanted in this investigation, call the Hinton Police Department at (304) 466-4657 or after hours, call Summers County Dispatch Non-Emergency at (304) 466-3333.