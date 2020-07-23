Several Tazewell County offices closed due to COVID-19 concerns

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Due to an increased in COVID-19 cases around the community, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is closing several county offices.

The Tazewell County Administrative Office, the Animal Shelter, and the Building Inspection Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will also return to working a split shift.

Those invited for specific meetings will be allowed inside the buildings. People who need to meet with county staff in person should call (276) 385-1200 to make an appointment.

These precautions are intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among county employees. Tazewell County saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 40 cases being

reported within the last four weeks.

“The health and well being of the residents of Tazewell County are of the utmost importance. We are

taking internal precautions, like many local governments in the area, so that we do not contribute to the spread of the disease. County officials continue to remain in close contact with federal and state

officials, including the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control as we

combat this virus” stated Eric Young, Tazewell County Administrator. “We cannot stress the importance of our community following COVID-19 guidelines, including practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, not going out if you’re sick and wearing a facial covering.”

The Board will continue to evaluate the closures on a weekly basis.