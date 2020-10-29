Severe Weather Desk Activated as Zeta Approaches

**THE SEVERE WEATHER DESK HAS BEEN ACTIVATED FOR THE MORNING**

AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 2PM THURSDAY AND UNTIL 8PM THURSDAY FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE AND POCAHONATAS COUNTIES.

Thursday is a washout plain and simple. Rain will fall from start to finish for the day as Zeta’s remnants drag a strong area of tropical moisture with it. Rain totals of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts are expected by the time the rain comes to an end.

Flooding remains a distinct possibility today as Zeta comes through the region. Everyone needs to remain weather aware, as all of the viewing area has at least a small flood potential. The highest risk of flooding exists along our eastern counties as the mountain will act to enhance rianfall! Clogged drains will continue to add to the flood risk for today as well, if you see a clogged drain and can SAFELY clear it, that will greatly reduce the risk of unnecessary flooding.

Along with flooding concerns gusty winds of 20-30+ mph are possible during Thursday as Zeta interacts with nearby fronts, and crosses just off to our south. The strongest winds will be focused along the southern and eastern flanks of the viewing area, with a special note that the higher elevations on the eastern face of the mountains will likely see the strongest wind gusts due to the terrain.

The winds will begin to die down as early as the first few hours of Friday, but you should still expect some breezy conditions throughout the daytime. That’s as in the wake of Zeta’s exit, colder air is going to be rushing in Friday. Highs will only be topping out into the upper 40s and low 50s, and lows will be tanking into the upper 20s and low 30s into Saturday Morning.

On HALLOWEEN we finally see a very nice crisp and clear Fall day just in time to celebrate the end of spooky season. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast, though the sun won’t be doing a lot of work for us as highs struggle into the 50s.

It’s looking like jackets and sweatshirts either under or incorporated into costumes is going to be a necessity. Clear skies and the fact that the sun is setting earlier and earlier will mean there is going to be a chill in the air as Trick or Treat gets going likely with temps into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday will remain near average with highs into the mid and upper 50s. Rain could make a return towards the afternoon and evening hours along a cold front expected to swing through the region. The front not while not expected to be very strong will bring in another brief shot of cooler air with it.

Behind the front on Sunday is another round of high pressure, this will settle in for Monday after a few last showers roll through into the morning hours. The rest of Monday is spent dry and cool. A pattern that looks like it is going to settle in for quite some time.

The extended forecast as of now has high pressure remaining in control for the remainder of next week signaling a return to an extended period of drier weather across the two Virginias. Cooler weather will also remain for the first half of the week. The high pressure eventually drifts south and taps into a warmer air mass which will boost us up to near average or even above average highs into the 60s to end out next week.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

We’ve now reached past the peak foliage color for almost all of Southern West Virginia! This will be the last week we show the Foliage Forecast as now most of the leaves have fallen…another sign Winter is coming.

THURSDAY:

Zeta’s remnants bring rain, flooding potential. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain comes to an end, cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

HALLOWEEN:

Clear, dry and chilly! Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 30s low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 50s low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s.