Tonight will bring some showers and storms, mainly to our south. These continue through the evening before wrapping up by Friday morning. We remain mild with temperatures in the mid 60s as we make the switch into our Friday. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds being the main concern.

The greatest risk for severe weather lies off to our south as storms begin to develop, but any storms that do slide into our region could be strong to severe. The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts and quarter sized hail. A slight risk for severe weather is just outside of our region, but does barely include McDowell, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. Everyone should still remain weather aware.

Friday we’re likely to be on the clearer side through a majority of the day as another cold front sets up to our west. Sunny skies combined with winds getting a boost out of the south thanks to our approaching front will set the stage for a potentially record breaking day temperature wise. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and some of us could even hit 90 degrees. The old record for Beckley is 89 and we will be close!

Saturday, as our front stalls to our west we get another hot, and potentially record breaking, day across the region. Highs will climb to the to the mid and upper 80s for most with a few breaking into the 90s once again. A few storms and showers are liable to pop up during the afternoon just due to the hot an humid conditions, but a lot of the day looks dry.

Sunday our front passes through in the morning hours bringing rain with it by the afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely with this system, but we will definitely see another round of fairly heavy rain Highs in the 70s.

Monday, more showers and a few storms are possible as our exiting front stalls out briefly. A washout is unlikely but be prepared for a cloudier and unsettled day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday, we get clear skies back and even end up a few degrees warmer across the region with highs approaching the mid 70s. A much nicer day than Monday!

Wednesday, we run the risk of a handful showers and storms as a warm front lifts through the region. Rain all day is unlikely, regardless there’s a decent chance we won’t see much sun due to clouds pushing in with the front. Highs will climb back to the upper 70s.

Through the extended forecast, we’ll stick to the 70s. A few more shots of rain are trying to work their way in through the end of the 10-Day but for now nothing looks to certain and forecast is leaning drier.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms, mainly south. Some could be strong or severe with gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

SATURDAY:

A few afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

SUNDAY:

Stormy, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Leaning drier. Highs in the 70s.